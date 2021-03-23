Parler network founder claims GOP donor, others defamed him

Parler was booted from the internet Jan. 11 after Apple suspended purchases of its smartphone app and Amazon Web Services quit hosting it on the internet cloud. The site returned in mid-February, without Matze.

Wernick was neither an officer nor owner of Parler but portrayed himself as its operating chief, the lawsuit said. He allegedly enlisted Bongino to “use his media presence ... to promote Parler.” Meckler became the company's chief executive.

After Matze proposed moderating posts and barring identifiable extremist groups like neo-Nazis and the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon, his lawsuit said, he was accused of misconduct and fired Jan. 29.

“Simply put, Parler was ... hijacked to advance the personal political interests and personal advantages of defendants rather than serve as the free-expression platform as originally conceived,” the lawsuit said.

The court filing put the value of Parler at more than $1 billion and declared that Matze is entitled to multiple millions of dollars in compensatory and punitive damages.

Matze’s attorneys, James Pisanelli and Todd Bice, said in a brief statement Tuesday the lawsuit aims to vindicate Matze’s rights, correct his wrongful termination and address breaches of contract and good faith.

The document identifies Mercer, daughter of major Trump donor Robert Mercer and a benefactor for the conservative site Breitbart News, as the founding investor in Parler. It said Matze was the founding developer. It said the site name derives from the French word for “to speak.”

It pointed to a post attributed to Mercer declaring Parler “a neutral platform for free speech” and “a beacon to all who value their liberty, free speech, and personal privacy.”

“Rather than protect Parler,” the lawsuit alleges, “Mercer sought to co-opt it as a symbol or as the ‘tip of the spear’ for her brand of conservativism.”