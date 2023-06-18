X

Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 people hurt in suburban Chicago

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 2 minutes ago
Authorities say one person is dead and at least 19 are wounded in suburban Chicago after a shooting early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — At least 20 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

TV news video showed the strip mall lot filled with debris and police tape in Willowbrook, about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

“There were at least 20 individuals shot. One victim is deceased,” said Eric Swanson, deputy chief at the DuPage County sheriff’s office. “The motive behind this incident is unclear. ... We transported numerous victims from the scene. Others just walked into area hospitals.”

The conditions of the wounded were not immediately available, Swanson told reporters.

"It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration. We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped," witness Markeshia Avery told WLS-TV.

Another witness, Craig Lotcie, said: “Everybody ran, and it was chaos.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host...
2
Ugandan border town prepares to bury victims of rebel massacre that...
3
Miami's Francis Suarez bucking history as he tries to become first...
4
Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after...
5
Nearly 100 die as India struggles with a sweltering heat wave in 2 most...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top