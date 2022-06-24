Parker sets WNBA mark with 3rd triple-double, Sky beat LA

Parker finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists and accomplished the feat in three quarters. It was her second triple-double of the season and the third of her career moved her past Sheryl Swoopes, Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu, who have two apiece.

Parker, playing against her former team in Los Angeles for the first time, also moved into fifth place in league history for blocks (588) and eighth for assists (1,495).