Parker helps Sky beat Sun 76-72, take 2-1 series lead

Parker restored a four-point lead by making two free throws with 15.2 seconds left. Bonner then missed a 3-pointer from the wing and Courtney Vandersloot made two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to seal the win.

Bonner had 18 points to lead the Sun, which had 17 turnovers.

Connecticut led 23-21 after one quarter when Bonner banked in a 3-pointer from about 30 feet just before the buzzer. Connecticut was 8 for 9 from the foul line in the period.

The teams went back and forth in the second quarter with Chicago going up 40-38 at the half. Parker had 12 points and six rebounds in the opening half. Natisha Heideman had 12 points for Connecticut.

Chicago led 56-55 after three as neither team could get more than a seven point lead heading into the final period.

STAT SHEET STUFFER

Alyssa Thomas had just six points, going 3 for 12 from the field, but added 13 rebounds and seven assists.

BATTLE SCAR

Parker took a shot to the left eye 3 minutes into the game and briefly left to the locker room. She returned about a minute later but had a noticeable bump over her eye.

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones reacts during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, left, goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman, right, defends during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, right, knocks away a shot-attempt by Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper, center, as Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman, left, defends during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker, center, drives between Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman, left, and Jonquel Jones, right, during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)