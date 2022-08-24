Parker, Chicago advance to WNBA semis, beat New York 90-72

New York scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, including a five-point possession by Sabrina Ionescu to get within 68-65 that brought the sold out lower bowl of Barclays Center to its feet.

This was New York’s first home playoff game since 2017 when the Liberty lost in the second round to Washington. New York hadn’t made the semifinals since 2015.

That euphoria didn't last long though as Chicago scored the next 16 points, including consecutive 3-pointers by Quigley to end the run and put the game away with just over 4 minutes left.

Betnijah Laney scored 15 points and Ionescu and Natasha Howard each had 14 for the Liberty.

STAT STUFFERS

Parker fell just short of the fourth triple-double in WNBA playoff history. She was looking to join teammate Courtney Vandersloot, Lisa Leslie and Margo Dydek.

BEING RECOGNIZED

Chicago Sky coach and general manager James Wade was chosen as the WNBA Executive of the Year on Monday. The voting panel is made up of one basketball executive from each WNBA team, with each representative submitting top three choices. Wade won by being named on the most ballots (11).

