Park Service clears homeless encampment near White House

The clearing of McPherson Square is just the latest development in a long-running saga involving the D.C. government, the Park Service and homeless people, whose advocates claim the city hasn't done enough to help them find safe shelter.

“There are people living here who don’t know where they’re going to sleep tonight. The entire purpose of this is to displace people and to ‘invisiblize’ and criminalize homelessness,” said Jesse Rabinowitz, of Miriam’s Kitchen, one of a collection of charitable organizations that has been working with the residents.