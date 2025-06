Paris Saint-Germain beats the Seattle Sounders 2-0 to reach Club World Cup round of 16

SEATTLE (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain didn't allow a single shot on goal as the European powerhouse beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Monday and advanced to the Club World Cup round of 16.

Paris Saint-Germain opened the scoring in the 35th minute when a shot from Vitinha that would’ve finished well wide of the net hit teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and deflected into it. The UEFA Champions League winners scored again in the 66th minute as the Sounders’ transition defense broke down. Seattle failed to locate Achraf Hakimi, who was wide open by the back post. Bradley Barcola’s pass found him with plenty of time to control and strike.