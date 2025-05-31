Paris probes antisemitic vandalism targeting synagogues and a Holocaust memorial

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed it had opened a probe for “damage committed on the grounds of religion,” citing attacks on “three synagogues, a restaurant, and the Shoah Memorial” during the night of Friday to Saturday.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed his “immense disgust” regarding the acts of vandalism targeting the Jewish community through a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The acts come ahead of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. France’s interior ministry had already called for heightened security around Jewish sites this weekend due to heightened global tensions.

No suspects have been arrested, and no group has claimed responsibility.

