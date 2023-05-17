Paris Olympics vows to carry the torch for LGBTQ rights after watershed of Tokyo

That hasn't always been the case at the Olympics. LGBT activists who waved rainbow flags in Moscow's Red Square and protested in St. Petersburg were arrested during the 2014 Olympics in Russia. What was then a new Russian law banning gay "propaganda" also cast a chill over those Winter Games in Sochi and helped stifle any Olympians who might otherwise have wanted to speak up for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities.

This week also saw the closure of a safe space for the LGBTQ community in Beijing, a critical blow for advocacy groups in the city that hosted the 2022 Winter Olympics.

In France, the refusal this weekend of several players in the French professional soccer league to back an anti-homophobia campaign underscored that there's also room for progress in the next Olympic host country.

Nantes fined striker Mostafa Mohamed for refusing to play Sunday, when teams across France wore rainbow-colored numbers on their jerseys. Toulouse forward Zakaria Aboukhlal was also among those who didn't play, writing on Twitter: "I don't believe I am the most suitable person to participate in this campaign."

The French sports minister, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, preferred at a conference on anti-LGBTQ discrimination Wednesday at the Paris Games headquarters to focus on the vast majority of players who did lend support to the campaign.

“It's not because five to seven players did not want to participate that the whole combat is not progressing,” she said.

The last Summer Olympics in Tokyo proved to be something of a watershed for the LGBTQ community, with a record number of openly gay competitors.

Paris is aiming to build on that progress.

Its Pride House will open in June ahead of the Olympics and run through the Paralympics into September, likely setting up in what's expected to be the biggest Olympic fan zone, in northern Paris.

