Parents of man jailed for years in Russia meet with Biden

Trevor Reed has been jailed in Russia since his arrest in 2019 on charges that he assaulted police officers in Moscow who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party. He was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Since then, Biden administration officials have repeatedly called for the release of Reed, as well as Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan who is jailed in Russia on espionage-related charges his family says are bogus. The White House says both men are being wrongly detained.