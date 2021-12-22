Parents charged in Oxford school shooting seek lower bail

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter and have been jailed on $500,000 bond since their arrest on Dec. 4. They're accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to pull him out of school when summoned about his writings before the shooting on Nov. 30.

Defense attorney Shannon Smith acknowledged that Jennifer Crumbley sent a text message to her son that day, telling him “don't do it.” But Smith said it was a plea for him to not kill himself after the shooting at Oxford High School had already occurred and the gun was missing from home.