Parent of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location and IMG for $3.25 billion

Parent company TKO said Thursday that the acquisition from Endeavor Group will complement its existing businesses as well as broaden its reach in the premium sports market.

As part of the deal, Endeavor will receive about 26.14 million common units of TKO Operating Co. and will subscribe for an equal number of shares of TKO’s Class B shares. Endeavor is expected to own approximately 59% of TKO, while TKO's existing shareholders will own the remaining 41% upon completion of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year.

TKO Group also announced Thursday that its board has approved the repurchase of up to $2 billion of its common stock.