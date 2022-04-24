Parel wins 3-way playoff in Texas for 2nd Champions win

Alker's birdie missed. He shot 68 and joined the playoff at 11-under 202.

On the first extra hole, Alker had a long iron from a good lie in the rough but it came out heavy and into the water. He took a penalty drop and couldn't get up and down.

“I'm glad to win a playoff — I'm 0-3 in these things,” Parel said. “I was fortunate both the guys didn't hit the best second shots. I was just trying to get it over here and try to get up and down, which in the end turned out to be the right play.”

In the celebrity division, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was on the verge of winning the Stableford scoring until he hit into the hazard on the 18th and made bogey, while former tennis player Mardy Fish made birdie. They finished at 106 points, and Fish won the playoff when Romo again went into the hazard and Fish made birdie.

