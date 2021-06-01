Pardoned Kentucky man faces new federal charges in slaying

If convicted on the new federal charges in the shooting death of Donald Mills, Baker could face the death penalty or a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to his indictment. In 2017, Baker was convicted of reckless homicide and other crimes in connection with Mills’ death and sentenced to 19 years in prison. Prosecutors said Baker posed as a law enforcement officer and killed Mills in his Knox County home.

His pardon was among hundreds Bevin issued in the time between his electoral defeat in November 2019 and his final day in office a month later. It drew widespread attention because Baker's relatives had held a fundraiser for the Republican governor in 2018.