Paramedic says he wasn't told George Floyd wasn't breathing

Assistant U.S. Attorney Manda Sertich sought to show jurors that paramedics were not given important information, noting that Smith wasn't told that Floyd had been held for more than 9 minutes. She also got Smith to agree that CPR should have been started as soon as possible — something the officers were trained to do.

Smith said paramedics put Floyd in the ambulance and took him to another location to be treated for many reasons, including because bystanders were using “elevated tones.” In the ambulance, Lane did chest compressions and Smith used a cardiac monitor that showed there was no electrical pulse to Floyd’s heart. Paramedics also treated him by creating an airway, inserting an IV, and trying to provide other lifesaving measures.

Defense attorneys pushed back. Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, asked Smith whether Lane was helpful in attempting to revive Floyd, including squeezing an air bag to try to ventilate Floyd’s lungs. “In my opinion, he was helpful, yes. Thank you,” Smith said.

Robert Paule, an attorney for Thao, got Smith to say that he would have not taken Floyd to another location to work on him if it weren’t for the bystanders.

Under cross-examination by Paule, Smith also acknowledged that he he was concerned that Floyd might have been in a state of "excited delirium" — an agitated condition in which someone is described as having extraordinary strength.

Some medical examiners in recent decades have attributed in-custody deaths to excited delirium, often in cases where the person had become extremely agitated after taking drugs, having a mental health episode or other health problem. But there is no universally accepted definition of it and researchers have said it’s not well understood. One 2020 study concluded it is mostly cited as a cause only when the person who died had been restrained.

Kueng, who is Black; Lane, who is white; and Thao, who is Hmong American, all are charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care, while Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who is white. Both counts allege the officers' actions resulted in Floyd's death.

Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and also pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.

Prosecutors have argued in pretrial filings that even bystanders could see that Floyd needed medical attention, and that the officers, who had basic medical training, did not help.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has said the trial could last four weeks.

Lane's attorney has said his client will testify, but it's not known if Thao or Kueng will. It's also not clear whether Chauvin will testify, though many experts who spoke to The Associated Press believe he won't.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter.

___

Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Caption FILE - In this image from surveillance video, Minneapolis police Officers from left, Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are seen attempting to take George Floyd into custody in Minneapolis, Minn on May 25, 2020. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - In this image from surveillance video, Minneapolis police Officers from left, Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are seen attempting to take George Floyd into custody in Minneapolis, Minn on May 25, 2020. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE In this image from police body cam video, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE In this image from police body cam video, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In this image from store video, George Floyd, right, is seen inside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - In this image from store video, George Floyd, right, is seen inside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been rescheduled for June 13, 2022, after both the defense and prosecutors requested a postponement. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been rescheduled for June 13, 2022, after both the defense and prosecutors requested a postponement. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption The family of George Floyd speaks to the media in the lobby of the U.S. Federal Courthouse, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Monday was the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis cops implicated in Floyd's death. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Caption The family of George Floyd speaks to the media in the lobby of the U.S. Federal Courthouse, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Monday was the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis cops implicated in Floyd's death. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

Caption The U.S. Federal Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn., is shown on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Monday was the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis cops implicated in George Floyd's death. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Caption The U.S. Federal Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn., is shown on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Monday was the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis cops implicated in George Floyd's death. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

Caption FILE - This image from video shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Three former Minneapolis officers headed to trial this week on federal civil rights charges in the death of George Floyd aren't as familiar to most people as Derek Chauvin, a fellow officer who was convicted of murder last spring. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This image from video shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Three former Minneapolis officers headed to trial this week on federal civil rights charges in the death of George Floyd aren't as familiar to most people as Derek Chauvin, a fellow officer who was convicted of murder last spring. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thou, attorney Robert Paule, attorney Natalie Paule, attorney Tom Punkett, former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Keung, Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Land and attorney Earl Grey appear for opening statements for their trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Caption In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thou, attorney Robert Paule, attorney Natalie Paule, attorney Tom Punkett, former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Keung, Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Land and attorney Earl Grey appear for opening statements for their trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt

Caption In this courtroom sketch, Samantha Bates, assistant U.S. attorney, makes opening arguments during the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd was killed May 25, 2020, when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Caption In this courtroom sketch, Samantha Bates, assistant U.S. attorney, makes opening arguments during the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd was killed May 25, 2020, when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt

Caption In this courtroom sketch, Samantha Bates, assistant U.S. attorney, makes opening arguments during the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd was killed May 25, 2020, when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Caption In this courtroom sketch, Samantha Bates, assistant U.S. attorney, makes opening arguments during the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd was killed May 25, 2020, when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt

Caption In this courtroom sketch, Robert Paule, attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao makes his opening statement during the trial of Thao and former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane and J. Kueng are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd, a Black man, was killed May 25, 2020 when Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Caption In this courtroom sketch, Robert Paule, attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao makes his opening statement during the trial of Thao and former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane and J. Kueng are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd, a Black man, was killed May 25, 2020 when Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt

Caption In this courtroom sketch, Samantha Bates, assistant U.S. attorney, makes opening arguments during the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd, a Black man, was killed May 25, 2020 when Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Caption In this courtroom sketch, Samantha Bates, assistant U.S. attorney, makes opening arguments during the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd, a Black man, was killed May 25, 2020 when Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt

Caption George Floyd's girlfriend Courtney Ross leaves the U.S. Federal Courthouse after the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers implicated in Floyd's death on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Caption George Floyd's girlfriend Courtney Ross leaves the U.S. Federal Courthouse after the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers implicated in Floyd's death on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

Caption The entrance to the U.S. Federal Courthouse is surrounded by gates, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Monday was the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis cops implicated in George Floyd's death. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Caption The entrance to the U.S. Federal Courthouse is surrounded by gates, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Monday was the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis cops implicated in George Floyd's death. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider