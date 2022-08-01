Paraguay senator drowning appears accidental, officials say

The water around the dock where Gómez apparently drowned has a depth of some seven to eight meters (23 to 26 feet), Leiva said.

For now, “the cause of death has all the characteristic of an asphyxiation,” Lemir said, adding that the results of the toxicology report would likely be available within the next three weeks.

The senator from the Authentic Liberal Radical Party (PLRA) had taken a mattress to the dock of the country home on Saturday night and told family members she wanted to be alone.

“She was in the habit of going to sleep there in the dock,” Leiva said. “She told her granddaughter she wanted to reflect, she wanted to think.”

At around 2:30 a.m., family members were not able to locate the senator and alerted authorities.

Danel Rojas López will be sworn-in to take over Gómez’s seat in the Senate on Thursday.

“We would like to be guided by what the investigation that has already been carried out says. Anyone can have an accident, right?” Sen. Fernando Lugo, the vice president of the Senate, told journalists on Monday. “It’s profoundly painful for the Senate, for the PLRA and surely also for her family.”