Panthers owner David Tepper scrutinized in criminal probe

Tepper, a hedge fund manager who is one of the NFL's wealthiest owners, and the Panthers announced plans for an $800 million practice facility, team offices, sports medicine complex, hotels and entertainment near Rock Hill in 2019.

Both local and South Carolina leaders cheered the investment offering incentives and relishing getting a piece of the NFL team away from North Carolina and Charlotte, where the team plays its games about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away.

But after less than two years, Tepper's company abruptly stopped work on the facility before its steel superstructure was finished, and declared bankruptcy. Work continues on an interstate interchange promised by the state, and Tepper's company is trying to sell the land in the busy, growing region.

Tepper's company blamed Rock Hill for failing to issue bonds and said the city and other governments failed to come through with funding and other promises.

York County and Rock Hill have denied those claims and what Tepper's company is responsible for is being contested in federal bankruptcy court.

York County announced shortly after the bankruptcy that Tepper's company took $21 million of sales tax money that was supposed to be spent on roads and spent it on a “failed vanity project.”

"Rather than cover the ballooning project budget themselves, the Tepper Defendants took money from York County and its taxpayers," the county said in a lawsuit.

The criminal investigation was announced only days after the Panthers and York County announced they settled that lawsuit. As of Friday morning, the settlement had not been filed in court or approved by a judge.