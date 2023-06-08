Panthers hand first-team reps over to rookie QB Bryce Young

Reich anticipates Young will continue to get first-team reps “for now” as the Panthers prepare for their mandatory minicamp session next week and training camp at the end of July. Reich stopped short of naming Young the team’s starting quarterback this season, saying there is plenty of time to make that decision.

“Not yet,” Reich said. “But he has shown everything you want to see. You don't make a decision until you have to make it. We will just keep giving him and our team the opportunity to get better and (for him) to earn that starting role. So far he and a lot of guys have taken the steps needed to earn that spot, but we don't have to make that decision yet. So we will keep chugging along.”