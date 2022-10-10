Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

Tepper was initially patient with Rhule following Sunday's loss, but grew increasingly agitated and changed his mind on Monday.

Rhule said after the game he didn’t want to discuss his job security because he didn’t want make it about himself.

Rhule’s teams went 5-11 in 2020 and 5-12 last year.

The Panthers hoped Rhule could turn things around in his third year as he did at Baylor and at Temple before that. The team had constant turnover at quarterback under Rhule, with Teddy Bridgewater as the starter in 2020 and Sam Darnold and Cam Newton getting starts last year.

The Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield this offseason. But the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick has been awful, ranking last in the NFL in ESPN’s total quarterback rating. Mayfield has completed 54.9% of his passes and is averaging fewer than 200 yards passing per game with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

The poor play at the game's most important position put unsustainable pressure on Carolina's defense. Under Rhule, the Panthers were 1-27 when allowing an opponent to score 17 or more points.

Mayfield injured his ankle in the loss to San Francisco and was in a walking boot after the game. It's unclear if he will miss any time.

Mayfield was one of several players who spoke out in support of Rhule.

“We’re fine in the locker room when it comes to that,” Mayfield said. “There are a lot of plays that we just have to flat-out make — and he can’t do that. He can’t go make plays for us. He can’t do the execution for us.”

