Panthers fire Frank Reich in his first season with team off to NFL-worst 1-10 record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired Frank Reich on Monday following the team’s NFL-worst 1-10 start in his first year at the helm.

Panthers owner David Tepper announced the move hours after several news outlets reported that he used a profanity as he was leaving the locker room following a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Tepper hired Reich to fix one of the league’s worst offenses over the past few seasons and develop Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick whom he gave up four draft picks and top wide receiver D.J. Moore to acquire this past offseason in the hopes of winning multiple Super Bowls.

Instead, the Panthers are assured of a sixth straight losing season since Tepper bought the team in 2018 for $2.275 billion.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over as the team’s play caller, with senior Jim Caldwell serving as his special adviser.

Tabor will become the fifth head coach or interim head coach since Tepper bought the team. He fired Matt Rhule early last season and replaced him with interim head coach Steve Wilks.

After the season, Tepper hired Reich, who had been fired last year by the Indianapolis Colts, but the Panthers were near the bottom of the league in nearly every offensive category.

Reich signed a four-year contract with the Panthers that runs through the 2026 season.

Because of their record the Panthers could possibly land the No. 1 pick in next year's draft, but that will immediately go to the Chicago Bears because of the trade for Young.

