Pandemic weighs on Merck in the first quarter, sales dip

Merck’s prescription drug sales were hurt by generic competition and the pandemic reduced sales of medicines used in hospitals, a key business for Merck. In addition, sales of Merck’s portfolio of vaccines for children and adults fell as the country focused on a massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign at the start of the new Biden administration.

Shares fell 2% before the opening bell.

Prescription drug sales were flat at $10.68 billion, while veterinary medicines jumped 17% to $1.42 billion.

As per usual, medicine sales were led by cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, which hauled in $3.9 billion in the quarter, nearly one quarter of total revenue.

Chief executive Ken Frazier, who is retiring on June 30, said he's confident in Merck's future and new leadership.

Merck expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 of $6.48 to $6.68, unchanged from forecasts in January. It expects revenue for the year to grow 8% to 10%, to a range of $51.8 billion and $53.8 billion, also the same as its last forecast.

Merck plans on June 2 to complete the spinoff of its Organon women’s health business, which will now also include off-patent former blockbusters like respiratory drugs Singulair and Nasonex, plus Merck’s unit that makes biosimilars, or near-copies of pricey biologic drugs.

If the spinoff happens by then, Merck said its financial forecasts will be updated.

