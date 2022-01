Pandemic adds time, cost to rebuild after Colo. wildfire

Even without a pandemic, it took nearly seven years to completely rebuild after a 2012 fire that destroyed hundreds of homes in Colorado Springs, and homebuilders are still finishing up work after a 2017 fire in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Compounding the stress for Colorado's recent wildfire victims is an extremely tight housing market. With few homes for sale or rent, families are struggling to find temporary shelter.

“It’s a huge chunk of the population who all need the same thing. And they all need it right now,” said Moye. “They can’t go half an hour away because the kids need to stay in their school district.”

The daunting road ahead for Coloradans affected by wildfire is also being faced by thousands of American families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by extreme weather last year, from tornadoes in the Midwest and Kentucky to Hurricane Ida's impact in the Gulf Coast and New Jersey.

Builders everywhere are waiting longer than usual to line up carpenters, electricians and plumbers, and these specialists are themselves getting backed up waiting for parts.

From start to finish, construction of a 2,500-square-foot house in Denver would normally take four to five months. Now, that same project typically takes eight to 10 months, said John Covert, principal at Zonda Advisory, a homebuilding market research firm based in Denver. The local surge in demand after a disaster only compounds the problem.

On Friday, President Biden was scheduled to visit the area outside of Denver where wildfire torched homes on Dec. 30, causing an estimated $513 million in damages.

In addition to causing delays in rebuilding, the pandemic is also driving up costs. Contractors are tough to come by amid a surge in remodeling, and supplies of lumber and steel are being held up by supply-chain snags, said Robert Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders.

Lumber prices have soared from about $350 per 1,000 board feet before the pandemic to nearly $1,500 last year, Dietz said. That can mean additional costs of $30,000-$40,000 for a typical home, he said.

The Colorado towns hardest hit by last week’s wildfire, Louisville and Superior, are in a mostly affluent area in between Denver and the college town of Boulder. Median home prices there are more than double the national average, which stood at $416,900 in November, up from $321,500 a year earlier.

Rising real-estate prices can add a further burden for families that lost their homes to wildfire.

“Costs are likely to exceed the insured value of many destroyed structures,” said Ken Simonson, chief economist for the Associated General Contractors of America.

The Hickmans’ insurance claim adjustor said their policy is not going to cover a rebuild of their home exactly the way they had it. With a gas fireplace and wood-burning stove inside, and a front patio that had become a gathering spot for neighbors, the home was valued at more than $1 million.

“The pandemic and the supply chains have increased the cost, and the insurance company does not seem to care about that,” Barba Hickman said.

Coloradans are not alone in facing pandemic-era challenges that have exacerbated the already stressful process of recovering from a natural disaster.

In December, a 200-mile line of tornadoes struck in Kentucky, decimating some rural small towns and displacing hundreds and killing dozens.

Cole Claybourn of Bowling Green has found a contractor to repair the chunk torn out of the corner of his house and the damaged roof, and hopes the work will start next week, a month after the disaster. “If this had just happened in just one part of the county it wouldn’t be a big deal, but this took out a pretty big swath of the city,” he said.

It’s too early for Claybourn, 32, to have supply-chain headaches, but he won’t be surprised if it’s a problem. “I’m a high school teacher and we couldn’t get toner in our building for months,” he said.

Before Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast - and then took its destruction to New Jersey — in late summer, building contractors were already grappling with severe shortages of workers and depleted supply chains. The damage inflicted by Ida magnified those constraints.

Jeff Okrepkie, whose home burned in the 2017 Santa Rosa fire, said families starting to rebuild will benefit by working together, sharing information and being extremely patient. “There’s so much that goes into building a house from the ground up and most of us have no experience in that," said Okrepkie, who moved into his new home in early 2020.

The challenge for builders is occurring at a time of unprecedented economic uncertainty. The U.S. economy bounced back with unexpected speed from a brief but painful recession in the spring of 2020, catching many businesses by surprise and forcing them to scramble to find supplies and to recall workers they’d furloughed last year.

But it’s unclear how long the supply and labor squeeze will last. Omicron and other COVID-19 variants could lead more Americans to stay home as a health precaution. That could put a dent in economic growth -- but also possibly cool off inflation and ease shortages of workers and material.

Dietz, the economist, believes shortages of building materials will ease before the labor crunch does, especially in fast-growing regions like the mountain states and the U.S. South.

For now, the Hickmans are taking some solace in being retired and having more time than many others to devote to rebuilding. They spent this past week focused on finding a place to rent and are even considering relocating to Denver, nearly 20 miles to the southeast

With everything she's learned over the past week, Barba Hickman is urging her grown children to review their own insurance policies because “the time to argue about that is before your house burns.”

Associated Press writers Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Kentucky, Wayne Parry in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco and Alex Veiga in Los Angeles, contributed to this report. Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.

Caption FILE - Smoke rises in a neighborhood of Boulder County that was destroyed by a wildfire as seen from a Colorado National Guard helicopter during a flyover by Gov. Jared Polis on Dec. 31, 2021. In Colorado and other states hit by natural disasters this year, the pandemic has injected extra uncertainty and created more obstacles for families trying to rebuild. (Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP, Pool, Fil) Credit: Hart Van Denburg

Caption A mailbox reads Home Sweet Home outside a rebuilt home in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The 2017 Tubbs fire destroyed over 3,000 residential units in the Northern California city of Santa Rosa, including more than 1,400 homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood. Four years later, about 90% of the units have been rebuilt or are in the process of being constructed, city officials said. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption Jeff Okrepkie looks over a sign showing homes that were destroyed by wildfire in the yard outside his rebuilt home in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The 2017 Tubbs fire destroyed over 3,000 residential units in the Northern California city of Santa Rosa, including more than 1,400 homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood. Four years later, about 90% of the units have been rebuilt or are in the process of being constructed, city officials said. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption A sign remembering the fire of October 2017 is displayed in the rebuilt Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The 2017 Tubbs fire destroyed over 3,000 residential units in the Northern California city of Santa Rosa, including more than 1,400 homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood. Four years later, about 90% of the units have been rebuilt or are in the process of being constructed, city officials said. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption Jeff Okrepkie talks with a neighbor while standing outside his rebuilt home, second from left, in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The 2017 Tubbs fire destroyed over 3,000 residential units in the Northern California city of Santa Rosa, including more than 1,400 homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood. Four years later, about 90% of the units have been rebuilt or are in the process of being constructed, city officials said. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption FILE - Barba Hickman surveys the rubble of her burned home in Louisville, Colo., on Jan. 2, 2022. Hickman had lived in the home with her husband for 23 years. In Colorado and other states hit by natural disasters this year, the pandemic has injected extra uncertainty and created more obstacles for families trying to rebuild. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File) Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption FILE - Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son Austin Hickman, in Louisville, Colo., on Jan. 2, 2022. The elder Hickman, who had lived in the home with his wife for 23 years, found his safe, but little could be salvaged other than a few gold and silver coins. In Colorado and other states hit by natural disasters this year, the pandemic has injected extra uncertainty and created more obstacles for families trying to rebuild. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File) Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption FILE - Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. In Colorado and other states hit by natural disasters this year, the pandemic has injected extra uncertainty and created more obstacles for families trying to rebuild. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption FILE - A woman reacts to seeing the remains of her mother's home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Dec. 31, 2021. In Colorado and other states hit by natural disasters this year, the pandemic has injected extra uncertainty and created more obstacles for families trying to rebuild. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File) Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption FILE - Marlee Burden, right, with daughter Zelphea, and family friend Alyssa Thorpe with her son Sonny, sit while mom Jennifer Burden, left, helps salvage possessions from her sister's destroyed home in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Dawson Springs, Ky., Dec. 15, 2021. The pandemic has injected extra uncertainty and created more obstacles for families trying to rebuild. Shortages of workers and raw materials is making rebuilding slower and more expensive. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption FILE - Cars drive past destroyed homes in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 12, 2021. The pandemic has injected extra uncertainty and created more obstacles for families trying to rebuild. Shortages of workers and raw materials is making rebuilding slower and more expensive. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert