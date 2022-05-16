Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, and Jake Guentzel and Danton Heinen also scored for the Penguins, who were ousted in the first playoff series for the fourth straight year. Jarry returned in goal and had 26 saves in his first game since April 14.

The Penguins also had captain Sidney Crosby back after he missed the last game with an upper body injury sustained midway through Game 5.

Tyler Motte had a short-handed breakaway 8 1/2 minutes into the third period, but Jarry made a nice kick save on his forehand attempt to preserve Pittsburgh's 3-2 lead.

Zibanejad scored on a shot from the inside edge of the left circle off a pass from Copp with 5:45 left to tie it with his third of the series — all in the last two games.

Follow Vin Cherwoo at htt/www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino (6) reacts after New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin scored the game winning goal during overtime in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. The Rangers won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin stops a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the third period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad reacts after scoring a goal as he skates past the bench of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson pushes New York Rangers center Kevin Rooney (17) to the ice during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry defends against New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson reacts after being called for a penalty during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger