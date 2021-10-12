springfield-news-sun logo
Pamela weakens to tropical storm, but strengthening expected

People surf at Pinitos beach prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
People surf at Pinitos beach prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

Nation & World
Updated 13 minutes ago
Hurricane Pamela has weakened to a tropical storm as it meanders off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday as it meandered off Mexico’s Pacific coast, though forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane while making landfall near the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 240 miles (385 kilometers) southwest of Mazatlan at midafternoon Tuesday and was moving north at about 9 mph (15 kph). The storm had maximum winds of about 70 mph (110 kph).

Pamela was forecast to pass south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday and accelerate toward the coast.

The hurricane center warned of the possibility of life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area.

Pamela was then expected to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a tropical depression by Thursday. The center said remnants of the hurricane could affect parts of the south-central United States “late Wednesday or Thursday.”

A man surfs on the Pinitos beach, prior the landfall of tropical storm, Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
A man surfs on the Pinitos beach, prior the landfall of tropical storm, Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

A surfer walks on the shorefront before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
A surfer walks on the shorefront before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

A cyclist is splashed by a crashing wave prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, on the boardwalk in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
A cyclist is splashed by a crashing wave prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, on the boardwalk in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

A man puts tape to protect the windows of a business before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
A man puts tape to protect the windows of a business before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

People remove a billboard prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
People remove a billboard prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

Fishermen talk after lifting their boat on land prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Fishermen talk after lifting their boat on land prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

A woman prays in front of an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
A woman prays in front of an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

