Pam Smart case getaway driver denied parole supervision end

Prosecutors objected to his request. They noted that he is on the lowest form of parole supervision, only required to report one time a year.

The judge, who issued his order Tuesday, wrote, “Many times, a man must live with the direct consequences of his actions for the rest of his life, regardless of how much he improves his life. This is such a case."

Pamela Smart was 22 and working as a high school media coordinator when she began an affair with William Flynn, the 15-year-old student who shot and killed Gregory Smart. Although she denied knowledge of the plot, she was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes and sentenced to life without parole. Flynn, Lattime and two other teens cooperated with prosecutors, served shorter sentences and have been released.

Pamela Smart's lawyer is asking New Hampshire’s highest court to order a state council to hold a hearing on her request to reduce her sentence. Oral arguments are scheduled for Feb. 14.

Her trial was a media circus and one of the first high-profile cases about a sexual affair between a school staff member and a student.