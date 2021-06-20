Palou makes late surge to win IndyCar race at Road America

Newgarden started from the pole and led 32 of the 55 laps until Ed Jones' spin brought out the yellow with four to go. Newgarden got a good jump on the restart but Palou dipped left and sped around him for the lead.

Newgarden appeared to have a mechanical problem and plummeted from the lead to a 21st-place finish. He's led 99 of 125 laps the last two IndyCar races but was denied a win a week ago in Detroit when Pato O'Ward ran him down following another late restart.