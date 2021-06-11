4 more divers earn berths on US team for Tokyo Olympics

Hixon, a silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, and recent NCAA champion Copobianco won handily with 1,289.27 points. Greg Duncan and Grayson Campbell took second at 1,168.80.

Hixon and Copobianco capped off their list with a forward 4 1/2 somersault tuck that earned 90.6 points for a dive with a 3.8 degree of difficulty.