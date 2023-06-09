Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man at West Bank checkpoint; Israel says he attacked a soldier

The army said the man arrived at the checkpoint near Ramallah city in a stolen vehicle, attacked the soldier that was inspecting his papers and tried to steal his weapon. Another soldier shot the alleged Palestinian assailant. The soldier was lightly wounded.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Mahdi Biadsa, 29. His body is being held by the Israeli military, which said it was investigating the incident and whether it was a criminal attack or part of a wave of rising violence.