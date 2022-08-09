Palestinians: Israeli troops kill 3 militants in West Bank

The armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade, later claimed the three as its members and vowed retaliation. The Fatah party said the organization “mourns its martyred sons” and said the three had “sacrificed their lives in defense of our great people and their right to freedom and independence.”

Israel has conducted near nightly arrest raids in the West Bank in recent months as part of a crackdown on Palestinian militant groups, foremost Islamic Jihad, in the aftermath of a string of deadly attacks targeting Israelis earlier this year that left 19 people dead. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops during these arrest raids.

Last week, Israel arrested Bassam al-Saadi, a senior Islamic Jihad militant in the West Bank city of Jenin, during one of the nightly operations. The group said it was going “on alert,” and on Friday, Israel launched a series of strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip in what it said was a response to an “imminent threat” by the militant group.

During the three days of Gaza fighting, at least 46 Palestinians were killed, including 16 children and four women, and 311 were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Twelve of those killed were Islamic Jihad militants, one was from a smaller armed group, and two were Hamas-affiliated policemen who were not taking part in the fighting, according to the armed factions.

Israel estimated that a total of 47 Palestinians were killed, including 14 killed by misfired Islamic Jihad rockets. It said 20 militants and seven civilians died in Israeli airstrikes and that it was still investigating six deaths.

Israel’s caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, applauded the cooperation by Israeli security personnel and said that al-Nabulsi’s killing “was another step in our uncompromising struggle against terrorism.”

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, a spokesman for Abbas, warned that continued violence could further ignite the region, and accused the Israeli government of shedding Palestinian blood to secure internal political capital ahead of November parliamentary elections.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek it as the heartland of their future state. Israel views the West Bank as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people, and has constructed dozens of settlements, now home to over 400,000 Israelis.

The Palestinians and much of the international community consider Israel’s West Bank settlements a violation of international law and an obstacle to a peaceful resolution of the decades-long conflict.

Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli army operation in the West Bank town of Nablus, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed Credit: Majdi Mohammed Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli army operation in the West Bank town of Nablus, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Credit: Majdi Mohammed Credit: Majdi Mohammed

