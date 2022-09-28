Palestinians: At least 3 killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

Footage online showed giant plumes of smoke billowing from a house in the crowded camp and young men ducking behind cars as heavy gunfire rang out on the city streets.

Most of the Palestinians killed in the recent wave of Israeli raids have been wanted militants or young men who throw stones or fire bombs at soldiers invading their towns. But some civilians, including an Al Jazeera journalist and a lawyer who inadvertently drove into a battle zone, have also been killed in the violence.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built more than 130 settlements across the territory that are home to nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers. The Palestinians want the West Bank, home to some 3 million Palestinians, to form the main part of their future state.

The last serious peace talks broke down more than a decade ago.