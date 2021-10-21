Palestinian prisoner's health declines amid hunger strike

An Israeli medical official said al-Qawasmi has been in Israel’s Kaplan Hospital for about a month and was transferred to intensive care Tuesday, where he continues to refuse food but is drinking water. The official described his condition as “difficult but stable” and said the hospital was unable to provide further details because of privacy laws. The official was not authorized to make a medical diagnosis and spoke on condition of anonymity.

At least four of the other six hunger strikers are receiving medical treatment in Israeli hospitals, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club. The group says Israeli authorities have given no indication they will concede to the prisoners’ demands.