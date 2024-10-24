Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza has killed 16

Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering in the central Gaza Strip has killed at least 16 people
This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering in the central Gaza Strip has killed at least 16 people.

Another 32 people were wounded in the strike on Thursday in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

