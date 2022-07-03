Palestinian dies from shot by Israeli troops in West Bank

Most of the dead were alleged to have opened fire on Israeli forces or hurled stones or firebombs at them. The dead also include at least two apparent passersby.

Nearly 500,000 Israeli settlers live in more than 130 settlements scattered across the West Bank, alongside nearly 3 million Palestinians who live under Israeli military rule.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek it as the heartland of a future state. Israel views the West Bank as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people.

The Palestinians and much of the international community consider Israel's West Bank settlements a violation of international law and an obstacle to a peaceful resolution of the decades-long conflict.