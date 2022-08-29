springfield-news-sun logo
X

Palau VP delegation quarantined in Taiwan after 2 get virus

Nation & World
53 minutes ago
Palau’s vice president and her eight-member delegation have been quarantined in Taiwan after two of them tested positive for the coronavirus

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Palau's vice president and her eight-member delegation have been quarantined in Taiwan after two of them tested positive for the coronavirus.

Palau is one of the 14 countries still maintaining formal relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has relentlessly sought to isolate internationally by depriving it of diplomatic partners.

Vice President J. Uduch Sengebau Senior arrived for an official five-day visit on Saturday and was due to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.

The delegation from the Pacific nation had PCR tests on Sunday, with two of them positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said their schedule has been suspended, possibly for a full week.

Taiwan has gradually relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, but testing and quarantine restrictions for foreign arrivals remain in place.

Upon her arrival, Senior, who is also her country's justice minister, said she looked forward to “strengthening bilateral relations with the Taiwan government and the Ministry of Justice in Taiwan, in the areas of justice, maritime security and public safety.”

“The Republic of Palau and the Republic of Taiwan share similar beliefs in human rights, justice, the rule of law,” Senior said.

Taiwan this week is also hosting Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro of Guatemala, another of its dwindling number of diplomatic allies.

The visits come amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and China, following China's threatening military exercises and missile launches staged in retaliation for a trip to the island earlier this month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In Other News
1
Fuel leak interrupts launch countdown of NASA moon rocket
2
China's drought-hit areas get rain, bringing flood risks
3
China charges 28, probes corruption after attack on women
4
IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way
5
International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top