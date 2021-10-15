Palat scores, lifts Lightning to 7-6 OT win over Red Wings

Detroit sold out its home opener and gave its fans plenty of reason to cheer — until the collapse — and perhaps to be optimistic about a team that hasn't earned a spot in the playoffs since 2016.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored the game's first goal early in the first period. Larkin's night ended midway through the second period with a match penalty for retaliating to Mathieu Joseph's check from behind into the boards by punching him in the face.

After Bertuzzi's hat trick gave Detroit a three-goal lead in the second, Steven Stamkos scored twice in the period to cut Tampa Bay's deficit to 4-3.

Bertuzzi scored his fourth goal early in the third and Vladislav Namestnikov had a goal midway through the period to give the Red Wings a three-goal cushion that wasn't large enough.

CAPTAIN CELEBRATION

The Red Wings rolled out the red carpet on the ice to welcome back former captains, including Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom and former Michigan coach Red Berenson, in a pregame ceremony to recognized Larkin for being named captain last year.

NOTES: Bertuzzi has chosen not to get vaccinated, calling it a personal choice, and doesn't plan to change his stance. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association haven’t mandated vaccines for players, but those who do not get the shot, or shots, will not be able to cross the border from the U.S. into Canada without a two-week quarantine. ... Bertuzzi was limited to just nine games last season because of a back injury. ... Vasilevskiy is 13-0 in the regular season against the Red Wings.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Washington on Saturday night.

Red Wings: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner (89) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) battle for position in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrate his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption A member of the Detroit Red Wings ice crew collects hats after Tyler Bertuzzi's third goal for a hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) gives Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) a face wash during scrum in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya