Palace weapons arrest comes amid coronations security push

Police said the man was searched and a knife was found. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Video footage showed a man being walked backwards away from the palace gates by police officers.

A bag found with the suspect was deemed suspicious and blown up in a controlled explosion, the police force said. The force said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Police said the incident was not being treated as terrorism-related.

Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, were not at Buckingham Palace at the time.

The incident took place just days ahead of Charles’ coronation ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at nearby Westminster Abbey. Buckingham Palace has seen a flurry of activity as tourists and international media begin to descend for the coronation — the first to take place in the country since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP