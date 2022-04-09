Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

The opposition called for Khan's ouster charging economic mismanagement as inflation soars and the Pakistani rupee plummets in value. The vote caps months of political turmoil and a constitutional crisis that required the Supreme Court to sort out.

In an impassioned speech Friday, Khan doubled down on his accusations that his opponents colluded with the United States to unseat him over his foreign policy choices, which often seemed to favor China and Russia and defied the U.S.

Khan said Washington opposed his Feb. 24 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin hours after tanks rolled into Ukraine, launching a devastating war in the heart of Europe.

Ahead of the vote his lawmakers addressed Parliament to attack a letter Khan said told of a senior U.S. official, who was not named, who informed top Pakistani diplomats that Washington's relations with Pakistan would improve if Khan was ousted. Human rights minister Shireen Mazari said the memo named Khan and said that if he was out of power “all would be forgiven.”

The U.S. State Department has denied any involvement in Pakistan’s internal politics. Deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters on Friday there was “absolutely no truth to these allegations.”

Still, Khan urged his supporters to take to the streets, particularly the youth who have been the backbone of his support since the former cricket star turned conservative Islamist politician came to power in 2018. He said they needed to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and oppose U.S. dictations.

“You have to come out to protect your own future. It is you who have to protect your democracy, your sovereignty and your independence. ... This is your duty,” he said. “I will not accept an imposed government."

Khan's allegations of U.S. involvement are likely to resonate with many in Pakistan, says Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Washington -based Wilson Center

“Khan’s conspiracy allegations will resonate in a country where there’s a tendency to ascribe the worst possible motives to U.S. policy, especially because there is a past history of U.S. meddling in Pakistani politics,” said Kugelman.

Khan’s insistence there is U.S. involvement in attempts to oust him also exploits a deep-seated mistrust among many in Pakistan of U.S. intentions, particularly following 9/11.

Washington has often berated Pakistan for doing too little to fight Islamic militants, even as thousands of Pakistanis have died at their hands and the army has lost more than 5,000 soldiers. Pakistan has been attacked for aiding Afghanistan's Taliban insurgents while also being asked to bring them to the peace table.

The no-confidence vote loss for Khan brings to power some unlikely partners.

Among them is a radically religious party that runs scores of religious schools. The Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam, or Assembly of Clerics, teaches a deeply conservative brand of Islam in its schools. Many of Afghanistan's Taliban and Pakistan's own homegrown violent Taliban graduated from JUI schools.

The largest among the opposition parties — the Pakistan People’s Party, led by the son of slain former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, and the Pakistan Muslim League — have been tainted by allegations of widespread corruption.

Pakistan Muslim League leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted of corruption after being named in the so-called Panama Papers. That's a collection of leaked secret financial documents showing how some of the world’s richest hide their money and involving a global law firm based in Panama. Sharif was disqualified by Pakistan’s Supreme Court from holding office. The new prime minister is expected to be Sharif’s brother Shahbaz Sharif after a vote for the new prime minister is held in Parliament on Monday.

“This would be the first time in Pakistan’s history that a no-confidence vote succeeds in ousting a Prime Minister -- the fulfilment of a constitutional process that was far from guaranteed after Khan’s attempts to derail the vote,” said Elizabeth Threlkeld, Pakistan expert at the U.S.-based The Stimson Center. “That, in itself, is significant, and could give Pakistan something to build on going forward.”

___

Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report. Follow Kathy Gannon on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Kathygannon

Caption Police officers with riot gears arrive to take position outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Police officers with riot gears arrive to take position outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Police officers stand guard to ensure security outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Police officers stand guard to ensure security outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Vehicles of Pakistani lawmakers arrives at National Assembly to attend a session in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Vehicles of Pakistani lawmakers arrives at National Assembly to attend a session in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Police officers stand guard to ensure security outside the National Assembly in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Police officers stand guard to ensure security outside the National Assembly in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption A police convey escorts as former Pakistan's president and lawmaker Asif Ali Zardari arrives to attend National Assembly session in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption A police convey escorts as former Pakistan's president and lawmaker Asif Ali Zardari arrives to attend National Assembly session in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Former Pakistan's Prime Minister and lawmaker Yousuf Raza Gillani flashes victory signs while he arrives to attend National Assembly session in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Former Pakistan's Prime Minister and lawmaker Yousuf Raza Gillani flashes victory signs while he arrives to attend National Assembly session in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Police officers stand guard to ensure security outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Police officers stand guard to ensure security outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the National Assembly after no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the National Assembly after no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the National Assembly after no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the National Assembly after no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Supporters of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans in favor of their leader outside the National Assembly after no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Supporters of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans in favor of their leader outside the National Assembly after no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Lawmakers and supporters of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans in favor of their leader while they leave the National Assembly after a no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a "no confidence" vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Lawmakers and supporters of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans in favor of their leader while they leave the National Assembly after a no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a "no confidence" vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Supporters of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans in favor of their leader outside the National Assembly after no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Supporters of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans in favor of their leader outside the National Assembly after no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Pakistan's paramilitary troops arrive to take position outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Pakistan's paramilitary troops arrive to take position outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Lawmakers and supporters of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans in favor of their leader while they leave the National Assembly after a no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Lawmakers and supporters of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans in favor of their leader while they leave the National Assembly after a no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the National Assembly after a no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the National Assembly after a no-confidence vote, in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Caption Supporters of an opposition party chant slogans as they celebrate the success of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed Caption Supporters of an opposition party chant slogans as they celebrate the success of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed