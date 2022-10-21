springfield-news-sun logo
Pakistan's election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan

Updated 3 minutes ago
Officials say Pakistan’s elections commission has disqualified the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan from his seat in the National Assembly, citing charges of concealing assets

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from his seat in the National Assembly, citing charges of concealing assets in a move likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country.

Khan's spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad. Chaudhry condemned the move.

According to legal experts, Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly under the verdict of the Election Commission.

The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted Khan through a no-confidence vote.

