Pakistani police widen manhunt a day after priest's killing

Christians are a tiny minority in this predominantly Sunni Muslim country, where about half are members of the Church of Pakistan, a Protestant church. The other half are mostly Catholic. Militants in Pakistan have targeted Christians several times in recent years.

Overall, militant attacks have increased across Pakistan since the Pakistani Taliban ended a cease-fire with the government in Islamabad last month. The Pakistani Taliban, also known as TTP, have become emboldened by the Afghan Taliban’s sweep to power in the neighboring country in mid-August.

Pakistan's most senior clergyman, Bishop Azad Marshall, condemned the attack on Twitter and demanded protection for Christians. “We demand justice and protection of Christians from the Government of Pakistan," he wrote following the attack.

Additional policemen were deployed around Peshawar’s All Saints Church, where a memorial service for Father Siraj was attended by more than 3,000 mourners on Monday. The memorial service was held at the same church that was attacked by militants with bombs and gunfire in 2013. Over 70 worshippers were killed and 100 were wounded in that attack, one of Pakistan's worst targeting Christians.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's special adviser on religious affairs and religious harmony, Tahir Ashrafi, offered assurances on Twitter, telling Pakistani Christians that the attackers would be apprehended.

Caption Relatives of Christian priest Father William Siraj, 75, who was killed by unknown gunmen, mourn next to his body at his home in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Police said gunmen killed Siraj and wounded another priest as they were driving home from Sunday Mass in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

Caption Pakistanis carry the body of Christian priest Father William Siraj, 75, who was killed by unknown gunmen, at his home in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Police said gunmen killed Siraj and wounded another priest as they were driving home from Sunday Mass in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

Caption A man comforts a relative of Christian priest Father William Siraj, 75, who was killed by unknown gunmen, mourn next to his body at his home in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Police said gunmen killed Siraj and wounded another priest as they were driving home from Sunday Mass in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad