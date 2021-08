Pakistani police say polio team attacked, policeman killed

None of the medics on the polio teams were hurt in these attacks. No one immediately claimed responsibility for any of the attacks.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic, after Nigeria was last year declared free of the virus.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan's government launched another polio vaccination drive in an effort to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of the year. According to authorities, as many as 23.6 million children are to be vaccinated in this latest anti-polio drive.

On Sunday, Aimal Khan, a spokesman for the anti-polio program in northwestern Pakistan, said the vaccination effort would continue despite the challenges with some 17,000 trained workers going home to home to administer the vaccines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Shahzad Baig, who leads the anti-polio effort, there has only been one reported case of polio so far in 2021 in Pakistan, compared to 66 during the same time last year. On Monday, Baig appealed on the parents to get their children vaccinated to protect them from the crippling disease.

A police officer stand guard while a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, July 30, 2021. The Pakistani government launched an anti-polio vaccination campaign in an effort to eradicate the crippling disease. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

A health worker marks the finger of a child after administrating a polio vaccine in a neighborhood of Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The government launched polio vaccination drives across Pakistan in hopes to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of the year. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary

