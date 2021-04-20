Pakistani Parliament debates whether to expel French envoy

The tensions originated last year when France’s president defended as a freedom of speech issue the publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad by a satirical newspaper, drawing condemnation from across the Muslim world.

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan members also are protesting the arrest of Rizvi, a cleric who emerged as the leader of the group in November after the sudden death of his father, Khadim Hussein Rizvi.

Rizvi and his party want the French ambassador expelled under an agreement between the government and Rizvi’s party in February.

The government has said it only committed to discussing the matter in Parliament before April 20, when Ahmad said a resolution would be moved in the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament.

Rizvi’s supporters took to streets across the country last week when police arrested him. The reaction from Rizvi’s supporters against his arrest was so swift that violence quickly spread across the country. Four police officers and at least six demonstrators were killed in the violence.

___

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

Authorities place shipping containers to block a road leading to the capital as a security measure on the possible anti-France protest march by a banned radical Islamists Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Pakistan's Parliament is expected to consider a resolution on Tuesday about whether the French envoy should be expelled over the publication of controversial cartoons depicting Islam's Prophet, testing whether the government gives in to threats from radical Islamists. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a banned Islamist party, react after police fire tear gas to disperse them while protesting the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 19, 2021. The outlawed Islamist political group freed 11 policemen almost a day after taking them hostage in the eastern city of Lahore amid violent clashes with security forces, the country's interior minister said Monday. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a banned Islamist party, throw stones after police fire tear gas to disperse protests over the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 19, 2021. The outlawed Islamist political group freed 11 policemen almost a day after taking them hostage in the eastern city of Lahore amid violent clashes with security forces, the country's interior minister said Monday. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan