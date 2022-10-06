Pakistani FM says water receded 50% in flood-ravaged Sindh

Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan alone cannot handle the devastation caused by climate change.

“We are thankful to the world community for helping us but we need more assistance," he told reporters in Karachi, the capital of his Sindh province, where 760 people died in floods and 350 survivors later lost life due to the outbreak of diseases.

The latest remarks of Bhutto-Zardari also came two days after the United Nations — amid a surge in diseases in flood-hit areas of Pakistan — raised its aid appeal for Pakistan to $816 million from $160 million, saying recent assessments pointed to the urgent need for long-term help lasting into next year.

Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan has witnessed its worst-ever flooding because of climate change since June, although his country contributes less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. August rainfall in the Sindh and southwestern Baluchistan provinces was eight and nearly seven times normal amounts, while Pakistan as a whole this summer had three-and-a-half times its normal rainfall.

Bhutto-Zardari criticized former Prime Minister Imran Khan for continuing antigovernment rallies even during floods. “I cannot hold such rallies when my people are dying in the floods," he said.

Khan was ousted from power in April through no-confidence in the parliament.

But he says he was ousted under a U.S. plot, a charge Washington denies.

Bhutto-Zardari said Khan during his tenure strained Pakistan's ties with many countries, including Washington.

His remarks came after Khan vowed to march on Islamabad soon to force Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to hold snap elections which are due next year. Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan cannot afford to go to the elections when many areas are still submerged. He said Pakistan will first accomplish the task of helping people rebuild homes in flood-hit areas and return to their normal life.

“Elections will be held next year," he said, amid threats from Khan for a march on Islamabad.

