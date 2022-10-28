Pakistani ex-PM Khan, supporters start march to Islamabad

Numbers are also expected to swell along the way — Khan, a former cricket star and national sports hero turned Islamist politician, is hugely popular and has been able to rally followers to the streets.

Addressing supporters before the departure from Lahore, Khan described the endeavor as a “peaceful march" and claimed his political struggle against the government would continue until Sharif's administration agrees to hold early elections. The government has repeatedly said the elections will be held as scheduled, in 2023.

On Thursday, Pakistan's powerful military warned that although it was Khan’s democratic right to hold a rally in Islamabad, no one would be allowed to destabilize the country. The military has ruled the country for more than half of its 75-year history since its independence in 1947 from British colonial rule.

Last week, the country's Election Commission disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding him guilty of illegally selling state gifts and concealing assets as premier. Khan has challenged the ruling in court, seeking to have the commission's order suspended.

Authorities in Islamabad have deployed additional security forces to deter any clashes or violence once Khan's convoy reaches the Pakistani capital.

