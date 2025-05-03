Pakistan test fires ballistic missile as tensions with India spike after Kashmir gun massacre

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has test-fired Saturday a ballistic missile as tensions with India spike following Kashmir gun massacre.
The surface-to-surface missile has a range of 450 kilometres, the Pakistani military said.
The launch of the Abdali Weapon System was aimed at ensuring the “operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters,” including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features, according to a statement from the military.
