Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims

Floods have damaged 170,000 homes, washed away roads and destroyed nearly 150 bridges, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. Although floodwater receded in some areas, the situation worsened in Sindh province, where rescue workers were using boats to evacuate marooned people. Thousands of flood-affected people were living in makeshift homes and tents.

The crisis forced Sharif's government to declare a state of emergency.

A United Nations statement on Thursday said it has allocated $ 3 million for U.N. aid agencies and its partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods. “This will be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable," it said.

Monsoon rains in Pakistan typically begin in July. But this year, heavy downpours started lashing the country in June, triggering floods. Scientists say climate change is a major factor behind the unusually severe weather, which has made life miserable for millions of people.

According to Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, right now the real challenge was saving lives and arranging tents and food for homeless people.

“This is a humanitarian disaster of epic proportions, thousands are without shelter, many are without food and people are stranded," Rehman said. "We need to ask not just the provinces and Islamabad, it is beyond the capacity of any one administration or government to rehabilitate and even manage the rescue and relief.”

A man looks too his flood-hit home in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Pakistan's government in an overnight appeal sought relief assistance from the international community for flood-affected people in this impoverished Islamic nation, as the exceptionally heavier monsoon rain in recent decades continued lashing various parts of the country. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

A man carries cot after he salvaged it from his flood-hit home in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Pakistan's government in an overnight appeal sought relief assistance from the international community for flood-affected people in this impoverished Islamic nation, as the exceptionally heavier monsoon rain in recent decades continued lashing various parts of the country. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Displaced people carry belongings after they salvaged usable items from their flood-hit home as they wade through a flooded area in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Pakistan's government in an overnight appeal sought relief assistance from the international community for flood-affected people in this impoverished Islamic nation, as the exceptionally heavier monsoon rain in recent decades continued lashing various parts of the country. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)