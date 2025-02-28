Pakistan reports 2 new polio cases of the year despite anti-polio drives

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has reported two new cases of polio in its southern and eastern provinces, health officials said on Friday, posing a setback to the country's efforts to eradicate a disease that remains endemic only in Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.

The latest cases, confirmed by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program, were detected in Sindh and Punjab provinces. This brings the total number of polio cases in Pakistan to five since January 2025. In 2024, Pakistan recorded 74 polio cases.