Pakistan reopens key highway to speed aid to flood victims

Initially, Pakistan estimated that the floods caused $10 billion in damages, but now multiple economists say the cost is more like $30 billion in damages. That's five times more than what Pakistan’s government will get under the 2019 bailout signed with the International Monetary Fund.

So far, 100 flights from different countries and international aid agencies have delivered the much-needed supplies to Pakistan, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday. The U.N. weeks ago urged the international community to generously help Pakistan in relief, rescue and rehabilitation work.

On Wednesday, the U.N. resident coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, told reporters that the member states had committed so far $150 million in response to an emergency appeal for $160 million. So far, he said, $38 million pledges from the world community had been converted into assistance for Pakistan.

The impoverished nation is diverting funds allocated for development projects to help flood victims. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif this week promised the country’s homeless people that the government will ensure they are paid to rebuild and return to their lives. With winter just weeks away, displaced people living in tents are worried about their future.

Sharif on Thursday traveled to Uzbekistan to attend a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. Washington is one of the most generous responders to floods in Pakistan. The United States has announced $50 million aid, which is being delivered by military planes.

On the sideline of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Sharif was expected to brief world leaders about the climate-induced damages caused by floods in his struggling Islamic nation.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains crowd carry relief aid through flood water in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. The United Nations says weather disasters costing $200 million a day and irreversible climate catastrophe looming show the world is “heading in the wrong direction.” (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan Combined Shape Caption FILE - Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains crowd carry relief aid through flood water in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. The United Nations says weather disasters costing $200 million a day and irreversible climate catastrophe looming show the world is “heading in the wrong direction.” (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Press Information Department, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, second right, talks a student at a makeshift school inside a tent in the flood-hit area of Suhbatpur in Baluchistan, Pakistan. Sharif on Wednesday promised the country's millions of homeless people that the government will ensure they are paid to rebuild their homes and return to their lives after the country's worst-ever floods. (Press Information Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Press Information Department, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, second right, talks a student at a makeshift school inside a tent in the flood-hit area of Suhbatpur in Baluchistan, Pakistan. Sharif on Wednesday promised the country's millions of homeless people that the government will ensure they are paid to rebuild their homes and return to their lives after the country's worst-ever floods. (Press Information Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Press Information Department, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, left, talks to women inside a tent in the flood-hit area of Suhbatpur in Baluchistan, Pakistan. Sharif on Wednesday promised the country's millions of homeless people that the government will ensure they are paid to rebuild their homes and return to their lives after the country's worst-ever floods. (Press Information Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this handout photo released by Press Information Department, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, left, talks to women inside a tent in the flood-hit area of Suhbatpur in Baluchistan, Pakistan. Sharif on Wednesday promised the country's millions of homeless people that the government will ensure they are paid to rebuild their homes and return to their lives after the country's worst-ever floods. (Press Information Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited