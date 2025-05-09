Pakistan postpones its T20 cricket tournament because of concerns over conflict with India

The PCB said it acted on advice from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PCB had earlier confirmed the relocation of eight remaining PSL matches to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, citing growing concerns among overseas players and the need to prioritize their safety.

But the latest announcement said the PSL was being postponed and gave no indication whether this year's edition would resume at some point.

Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore had been scheduled to host the remaining PSL games.

On Thursday, an Indian drone fell inside the complex of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium hours before the start of a PSL game in which several cricketers from New Zealand, Australia, West Indies, South Africa and England were due to compete.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also interior minister in the Pakistan government, held meetings with foreign cricketers and six franchise owners of the PSL before initially saying the tournament was being moved to Dubai.

England cricketer Sam Billings, New Zealand’s Colin Munro, South African Rilee Rossouw and Jason Holder of West Indies were among 43 foreign cricketers competing in the PSL.

“We have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home,” the PCB said.

The PSL, in its 10th edition, started in the UAE in 2016. UAE hosted the first two editions of the PSL, except for the final in 2017, and also some of the games in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Munro's Islamabad United is the defending champion in the six-team league. Rossouw’s Quetta Gladiators leads the points table and has already qualified for the playoff stage while Multan Sultans, led by Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, was eliminated after losing eight of its nine league games.

The three other teams are Peshawar Zalmi, captained by Babar Azam; Karachi Kings, skippered by Australian David Warner, and Lahore Qalandars.

