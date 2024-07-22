Pakistan police raid former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party office and arrest its spokesman

Pakistan's Interior Ministry says police have raided the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party office in Islamabad and arrested its spokesman for carrying out anti-state propaganda
Nation & World
7 minutes ago
X

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's police raided the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party office in Islamabad on Monday and arrested its spokesman for carrying out anti-state propaganda, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said officers also arrested Ahmad Janjua, a media coordinator for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI party. Janjua was arrested over the weekend in a separate raid.

The arrests have drawn criticism from Gohar Ali Khan, the chairman of PTI, who said authorities also arrested some other workers of the party's media wing, in a series of police raids in recent weeks.

Pakistani authorities often accuse the PTI of running a campaign against the country's institutions, a reference to the military, a charge the party denies.

Khan has been embroiled in more than 150 cases since 2022 when he was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in the parliament.

He has been held at a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi since last year after his arrest.

In Other News
1
Secret Service director says Trump assassination attempt was biggest...
2
2024 Election Latest: Harris vows to ‘earn and win’ party nomination...
3
Assailant kills 6 people and wounds 6 others at a care home in central...
4
Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against Fox News over explicit images...
5
Harris looks to lock up the Democratic nomination after Biden steps...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top