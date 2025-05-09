Pakistan moves its T20 cricket tournament to Dubai because of concerns over India conflict

The Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted the remaining eight matches of its Pakistan Super League Twenty20 competition to the United Arab Emirates following rising military tensions between India and Pakistan
Nation & World
By RIZWAN ALI – Associated Press
8 minutes ago
X

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted the remaining eight matches of its Pakistan Super League Twenty20 competition to the United Arab Emirates following rising military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The PCB confirmed the relocation to Dubai in a statement released early Friday, citing growing concerns among overseas players and the need to prioritize their safety. Once logistical arrangements are completed, the final schedule, including revised dates and venues, will be announced.

Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore were due to host the remaining games.

“The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart,” PSB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement. “However, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE."

